No COVID-19 new cases reported in Artsakh

Trump to return $ 1 million for taxes on skyscraper in Chicago

Iran rejects allegations of involvement in attack on tanker in Arabian Sea

Israeli FM discusses attack on chemical tanker with US Secretary of State

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Greece

Over 200,000 people held 3rd series of protests in France

Did you know? Twilight: 11 interesting facts about the movie

Prohibition on eviction of insolvent persons expires in US

229 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia per day

U.S. Senate debates $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill

Azerbaijanis open fire in direction of Yeraskh at car with food

UN urges countries to redouble their efforts to protect planet

US military assists damage Israeli tanker with oil products

US approves deal to supply Israel with 18 attack helicopters

Not pregnant: George Clooney denies rumors that Amal Clooney is expecting twins

Armenia acting Deputy PM dismisses advisor

Iran FM addresses UN Secretary-General about West's breach of JCPOA

Premier of Kurdistan Region of Iraq condemns attack on Kurdish family in Turkey

Karabakh reports 2 cases of coronavirus

Russian peacekeepers say they have ensured movement of over 2,000 cars in Karabakh

Putin confirms provision of assistance to Turkey to put out forest fires

Armenian soldier Aram Atasyan who was severely wounded on July 23 transferred to hospital room

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council acting chairman tours general jurisdiction courts in provinces

Adam Schiff attaches importance to increasing the role of OSCE Minsk Group and development of US-Armenia relations

US Congresswoman calls on Azerbaijan to withdraw from Armenia territory immediately and stop violence

Emma Stone wants to join Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit against Disney

Armenian political scientist on Iran's nuclear program, Meghri road and Armenia's future actions

Greece releases terrorist who killed a politician

Condor launches flights to and from Frankfurt and Yerevan

Meteorite falls in western Turkey

243 new cases of coronavirus reported in Armenia

Turkish and Afghan defense ministers discuss security of Kabul International Airport

Billie Eilish’s fans think ‘Happier Than Ever’ is about her ex-boyfriend

Republican Party of Armenia spokesperson on country's interests and demarcation/delimitation of border with Azerbaijan

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over movie “Black Widow”

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijani army's units open fire at Armenian military posts located in Yeraskh sector of border

New scandal: Kim Kardashian is accused of plagiarism

Tokyo 2020: Armenia's Hovhannes Bachkov scores impressive victory over Azerbaijani opponent (PHOTOS)

Banak.info releases photo of Azerbaijani UAV downed by Armenia's air defense forces

How does COVID-19 affect male fertility?

Armenia Ombudsman shows picture of house under direct target of Azerbaijanis in Verin Shorzha village

Ombudsman presents violations of rights of Armenia's borderline residents to international organizations

Artur Aleksanyan: We're leaving for Tokyo with the determination to fight

Russia and Turkey are considering conclusion of a long-term agreement on natural gas transit

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus win case against UEFA, to stay true to idea of European Super League

Tokyo 2020: Armenia's Hovhannes Bachkov to face off against Azerbaijani Javid Chelebiyev on July 31

Armenia acting PM considers Azerbaijan's practice inadmissible during talk with ICRC President

Liverpool extend deal with Trent Alexander-Arnold

Newcomer of Armenian Premier League FC BKMA Yerevan defeated by FC Pyunik

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of another Armenian serviceman found in Varanda

Opposition 'Armenia' and 'I Have Honor' blocs agree on which member will be nominated as deputy parliamentary speaker

Armenia acting PM signs decision on setting up commission for burial of poet and journalist Armen Shekoyan

Armenia MFA comments on statement by Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group

Digest: Azerbaijani UAV shot down in Armenia, MEPs condemn Azerbaijani claims on Armenian territory

Armenia parliament approves sensational law on criminalizing heavy insults

Court to examine appeal against arrest of Meghri's ex-mayor, MP of opposition 'Armenia' bloc on Aug. 2

Armenia acting PM awards 29 general secretaries

Benzema recovers from COVID-19

Armenian authorities want to criminalize swearing

Global number of people with dementia will triple by 2050, study claims

FC Pyunik launch cooperation with Iran's Sepahan

Armenia acting PM dismisses Head of Office of High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs

Dollar and euro continue to rise in Armenia

Armenia Ombudsman's Office says it has nothing to do with citizen's self-immolation in front of institution

Armenia acting FM receives Head of ICRC Delegation

Russia MFA calls on Yerevan and Baku to avoid taking actions that will lead to degradation of situation

Turkologist: US House of Representatives adoption of the Pallone Amendment is of major significance for Armenia

Armenia parliament approves several amendments to laws

Man who attempted to self-immolate in front of Armenia Ombudsman's Office is in critical condition

Karen Khachanov: I came to the Olympic Games to fulfill my childhood dream

Man attempts to self-immolate in front of ombudsman's office in Yerevan

Heroin worth $ 45 million seized in Armenia

MEPs condemn Azerbaijan’s claims on Armenian territory

Greek Foreign Minister: The days of the Ottoman Empire are over

3-year-old child transferred from Karabakh to Yerevan medical center with heavy craniocerebral injury

Tokyo 2020: Champions and medalists of BMX Racing

Amal Clooney is pregnant

American experts call reasons for US failure in Afghanistan

Another provocation: Azerbaijan opens fire on Armenian positions near Yeraskh

Boris Sahakyan appointed Armenian MFA Secretary General

Lebanon is fighting rapidly spreading wildfires for 3rd day in a row

"Failed" cult classic: Blade Runner

British ship attacked off coast of Oman

Philippine President fully re-establishes key military treaty with US

Armenian acting minister of economy is in Georgia on a two-day working visit

264 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia per day

Pearl Harbor star found guilty of rape

Tokyo 2020: China win 3 gold medals and strengthen their position in first place

Armenia ruling party MP: We have nothing to cede in terms of territorial integrity

Armenia opposition MP on situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border, calls on parliament to convene special session

Jamie Lee Curtis says her 25-year-old son changes sex

COVID-19 duration during infection with the delta strain has increased, experts claim

Tokyo 2020: Karen Khachanov reaches final

Armenian defense ministry shares new photos: Azerbaijani UAV shot down

OSCE: Repetitive incidents along Armenian-Azerbaijani border raises concern

Ministry of Defense: Armenia thwarted attempts to penetrate UAVs into the country's airspace

Van Dijk is back, Liverpool lose 3-4 (PHOTOS)

Armenia Ombudsman says residents of certain villages of Gegharkunik Province don't have drinking and irrigation water

Three Balkan leaders agree to open borders between nations in 2023

Armenian newspaper: Gegharkunik Province governor offers village head to resign, he refuses