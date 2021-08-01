News
Iran rejects allegations of involvement in attack on tanker in Arabian Sea
Iran rejects allegations of involvement in attack on tanker in Arabian Sea
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has denied accusations that Tehran was involved in the recent attack on an oil tanker operated by an Israeli company off the coast of Oman, Tasnim reported.

Israel must stop these unfounded accusations. We condemn such statements against Iran. This is not the first time he has made such childish accusations, said a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

He noted that Iran will not fall into the trap of the Zionist regime, which is going through the bitter days of its life.

On Thursday, the Japanese tanker Mercer Street was attacked in the Arabian Sea. The Israeli Foreign Ministry made a statement that the Iranian side was behind the attack.
