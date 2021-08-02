News
Armenia Investigative Committee: Soldier who left military unit dies from explosion of illegally kept grenade
Armenia Investigative Committee: Soldier who left military unit dies from explosion of illegally kept grenade
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

On July 31 at around 11:30, compulsory fixed-term serviceman, Private Pargev Margaryan was found with an amputated right wrist and lethal injuries in the chest and abdomen areas in the forest located nearly 1.5 km away from the permanent location of a military unit of the Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), as reported the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

According to preliminary data, Margaryan received the injuries after his illegally kept grenade exploded.

A criminal case has been launched, and preliminary investigation is underway.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
