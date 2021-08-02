Armenia Prosecutor General receives Russia Ambassador, Armenian POWs' issue discussed

Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin.
As reported the Prosecutor General’s Office, the parties highly appreciated the traditionally stable and mutually beneficial relations between the law-enforcement authorities of the two friendly countries and attached importance to the need to make more efforts in the fight against transnational crimes.
Davtyan underscored the work that representatives of the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation are doing to provide legal services for the Russian peacekeeping forces in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) and the units of the Russian Armed Forces protecting the borders of Armenia. He also thanked the Russian government and particularly the Prosecutor General for the efforts made for the return of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians illegally detained in Azerbaijan and for implementation of the requirements provided for by point 8 of the trilateral statement [signed by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020].