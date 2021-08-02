News
Opposition MP: Even if there is pause in the current situation, it can't help ensure long-term peace for Armenia
Opposition MP: Even if there is pause in the current situation, it can't help ensure long-term peace for Armenia
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan will continue its actions, and it will primarily occupy major military posts and regularly exert pressure on the society and the authorities. This is what deputy of the opposition ‘I Have Honor’ bloc of the National Assembly of Armenia Tigran Abrahamyan told reporters today.

“The authorities’ approaches aren’t related to the threats that Armenia faces. The absence of shootouts on the border doesn’t mean the issue is solved. There are rather high risks of escalation. There were specific causes for the pressures on Armenia, and those causes remain. In the current situation, even if there is a pause, it can’t help ensure long-term peace for us,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
