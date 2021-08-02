'Armenia' bloc MP: We will apply to Constitutional Court to demand restoration of deputies' parliamentary immunity

‘Armenia’ bloc will apply to the Constitutional Court of Armenia with regard to the election of the Speaker of the National Assembly and with the demand for restoration of the parliamentary immunity of MPs Mkhitar Zakaryan and Artur Sargsyan. This is what deputy of the opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc’s faction Aram Vardevanyan told reporters today.

Asked what the bloc’s expectations are from the Constitutional Court, taking into consideration the examination of the legitimacy of the elections, Vardevanyan emphasized that after resolute efforts, even the most dependent body simply can’t continue with the ongoing regime of committing unlawful acts.

Asked if it is likely that the opposition blocs refuse to nominate a candidate for deputy parliamentary speaker, Vardevanyan rejected this and noted that this might be a manifestation of self-harm.

“The institution of deputy parliamentary speaker is one of the major tools of the opposition, and the latter must use each of its tools,” Vardevanyan said.

Asked how active second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan will be, Vardevanyan mentioned that President Kocharyan is the leader of ‘Armenia’ bloc and is very actively involved in the activities.