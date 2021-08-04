Digest: Azerbaijani UAV attempts to penetrate Armenia, Armenia electing parliament's 3 vice-speakers

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 04.08.21:

UAV

Azerbaijani UAV was recorded in an attempt to penetrate the Gegharkunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border into the airspace of Armenia.

The attempt was suppressed as a result of the actions of the Armenian air defense units.

VICE SPEAKERS

Hakob Arshakyan and Ruben Rubinyan were elected vice-speakers of the Armenian parliament.

The "Armenia" and "I have the honor" opposition blocs boycotted both votings.

However, the parliament has discussed the third vice speaker's candidacy, but this time from the opposition.

The opposition blocs have nominated Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a representative of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun Supreme Body.

SRC

Rustam Badasyan has been appointed head of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia.

The decision was made by the Armenian government.

Earlier Badasyan held the position of the Minister of Justice of Armenia.

ARREST

The Criminal Court of Appeal on Wednesday rejected the lawyer's complaint to arrest former head of the Meghri community Mkhitar Zakaryan.

According to lawyer Yerem Sargsyan, the defense is not yet familiar with the full text of the court's decision, but during the trial, it was clear that the court had no reason to reject the complaint, but it was initially decided that it should be rejected.

"After receiving the decision, we will appeal against it in the Court of Cassation," the lawyer said.

COVID-19

280 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Armenia per day, bringing the total number to 230,993.

4,808 people are currently being treated, 220,438 people recovered and 4,625 patients died.

TOKYO-2020

kg) took the silver medal during the Greco-Roman wrestling tournament at the 32nd Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

In the final, Aleksanyan competed with the two-time world and European champion, 28-year-old Russian wrestler Musa Yevloev and was defeated 1-5.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s Akbar Djuraev scored the title of Olympic champion in the men’s 109 kg weightlifting after lifting 430 kg in the biathlon at the 32nd Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Leading member of the Armenia national weightlifting team, Rio-2016 Olympic vice-champion (105 kg), two-time world and European champion Simon Martirosyan took the silver medal in the biathlon (423 kg).