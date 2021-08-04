Mkhitar Zakaryan to stay arrested

The Criminal Court of Appeal chaired by Judge Ruzanna Barseghyan today rejected the lawyer's complaint against the decision of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan on the choice of arrest as a preventive measure against the former head of the Meghri community, member of the 'Armenia' parliamentary faction Mkhitar Zakaryan.
According to lawyer Yerem Sargsyan, the defense is not yet familiar with the full text of the court's decision, but during the trial, it was clear that the court had no reason to reject the complaint, but it was initially decided that it should be rejected.
"After receiving the decision, we will appeal against it in the Court of Cassation," the lawyer said.
On July 13, Zakaryan was arrested for two months.