Yerevan mayor awards companies and individuals having supported the community during war in Artsakh

Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan today hosted representatives of several companies and non-governmental organizations and individuals carrying out activities in various sectors who supported the community during the war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). The mayor also expressed gratitude for supporting the community during the difficult days of the war, Yerevan Municipality reports.

“In 2020, while the whole world was combating the pandemic, we Armenians also faced a war. People can’t even picture the large amount of work that was done in the rear during those days, and it was made possible through the efforts of several dedicated people who supported the community, citizens of Yerevan and the Armenians of Artsakh who had moved to Yerevan during those days. I am certain that, if necessary, you will support the community again. We need to become strong, get back on our feet and empower the state again, and this can only be done through joint efforts,” he said.

The mayor granted certificates and letters of appreciation to the organizations and individuals for the support that they showed to Yerevan during the war.