Merkel to Pashinyan: German government will still support efforts of OSCE Minsk Group for Karabakh conflict settlement

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia. The congratulatory message posted on the official website of the German government particularly reads as follows:

“I cordially congratulate you on the new appointment to the position of Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

You are starting to implement your mandate in a period of major problems and uncertainties. The COVID-19 pandemic requires unprecedented actions from all of us.

Germany is ready to continue its support to the Republic of Armenia as a reliable partner, on the path to future reforms. The Federal Government of Germany will also continue to support the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group to find a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

I wish you success in implementing your responsible task.”