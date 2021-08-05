Nikol Pashinyan and Ebrahim Raisi discuss issues of bilateral cooperation

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Iran on a working visit. After the official welcoming ceremony at Tehran's Mehrabad airport, the latter went to the presidential residence, where he was met by the newly elected President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi.

During the meeting, Pashinyan thanked Raisi for the warm welcome and once again congratulated him on his election to the post of President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. He stressed that multilateral cooperation with Iran, based on mutual respect and understanding, is of paramount importance for Armenia.

"We are ready to jointly continue our dialogue and further enrich the agenda of bilateral cooperation. The fact that I am here today testifies to our commitment to deepening relations and strengthening cooperation between Armenia and Iran at the highest level," Pashinyan said.

The leaders of Armenia and Iran discussed a wide range of issues related to the strengthening of trade and economic ties. In particular, the interlocutors considered the process of ensuring the vigorous activity of the free economic zone Meghri and the possibility of using the free trade regime of Iran with the EAEU as an incentive for the development of interaction in this area. The parties called the development of regional communications a priority, where the development of transport and cable communications from the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea will be of key importance.

Pashinyan welcomed the Iranian side's interest in the North-South highway construction program, adding that the Armenian Government is ready to discuss the participation of Iranian construction companies in the international tender for the Sisian-Meghri section of the above program.

The leaders of the Republic of Armenia and Iran also touched upon the possibilities of developing cooperation in the energy sector. In particular, the parties discussed the steps taken to start construction of the Iran-Armenia 400 kV power transmission line, noted the importance of extending the gas-electricity exchange program, increasing the volume of gas-electricity exchange after the commissioning of the third high-voltage line.

The Prime Minister of Armenia stressed the importance of Iran's consistent efforts to establish peace and stability in the region. In turn, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran noted that maintaining peace in the region is of key importance for Tehran, adding that the Iranian side also considers it necessary to resolve all issues through dialogue.

The sides instructed the heads of the relevant departments to closely cooperate to advance various issues on the agenda of the Armenian-Iranian cooperation.

In the evening, Nikol Pashinyan will take part in the official inauguration ceremony of the president of Iran.