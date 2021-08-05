News
Thursday
August 05
Armenian NGO president: Ban on entry of journalist in parliament will make Armenia regress in World Press Freedom Index
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

These actions will make the country regress in the World Press Freedom Index. This is what President of the Freedom of Information Center of Armenia NGO Shushan Doydoyan wrote on her Facebook page, touching upon the fact that the National Assembly prohibited the entry of reporter Lilian Galstyan into the parliament building.

“Lilian Galstyan, one of the most faithful journalists, has been prohibited from entering the building of the National Assembly, and this is unacceptable. Panorama.am received a letter from the Deputy Chief of Staff of the National Assembly yesterday.

Yesterday, in photos, Lilian showed the public how persons dressed in military uniform were prohibiting reporters from entering the building of the National Assembly. These actions will make the country regress in the World Press Freedom Index,” she wrote.
