Republican Party of Armenia vice-president on Pashinyan's behavior at Iranian President-elect's inauguration

The ‘vermin-in-chief’ [Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan], who left for Iran to attend the President-elect’s inauguration today, sat in the auditorium, removed the earphones for interpretation and started playing with his mobile phone. This is what Vice-President of the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:
“These immature people [the authorities] never understood what diplomacy is, what culture is and what responsibility is. Such blatant disrespect and lack of discipline are never forgotten and forgiven, especially in the East.”