Karabakh State Minister meets with civil society representatives, agreement reached

State Minister of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artak Beglaryan today met with civil society representatives.
Beglaryan discussed issues related to the activities in Armenia and cooperation between civil society and government with representatives of non-governmental organizations, unions and student councils. He also attached importance to the role of non-governmental organizations in public life and particularly emphasized the fact that they should assume the role of overseeing and supporting implementation of state programs in various sectors.
The participants of the meeting agreed to continue the dialogue in other similar and acceptable formats and make it substantive.