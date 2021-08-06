Person who burnt statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Yerevan identified

A charge has been brought against one person under the case of burning the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on Halabyan Street in Yerevan. This is what the press service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
A 61-year-old citizen of Yerevan, who was carrying out works with paint at Armenia Medical Center, is charged for the fact that he, on April 24, 2021 at around 1:30 am, visited the statue of Mahatma Gandhi placed in the park facing Armenia Medical Center (in the area near the Halabyan-Margaryan intersection in Yerevan) and poured a polyethylene bottle of benzene on the pedestal of the statue, after which he lit it with a lighter and burned the statue and pedestal of Mahatma Gandhi and left, causing property damage worth AMD 65,000 to Yerevan Community.