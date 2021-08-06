Armenia MOD receives Human Rights Defender

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan today received Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan, as reported the news service of the Armenian Ministry of Defense.

Tatoyan presented the results of the work done by the Office of the Human Rights Defender in regard to the Armed Forces and underscored the positive impact of the cooperation on identification and analysis of the current issues.

Minister Karapetyan attached importance to the work of the Office of the Human Rights Defender, particularly the active partnership with the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the issues related to the 44-day war [in Nagorno-Karabakh] and the escalation on the border following the war that are directly linked to human rights protection.

Minister Karapetyan emphasized that the Armed Forces are currently carrying out complex measures to strengthen discipline, increase the combat readiness of troops and provide servicemen with social security.