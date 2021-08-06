The creation of a standing parliamentary committee on Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) will provide the opportunity to work for Artsakh on a daily basis. This is what deputy of the opposition “Armenia” faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Aram Vardevanyan said during today’s parliamentary session.

“There are two issues related to the standing parliamentary committees, including the standing parliamentary committees on healthcare and the issues of Artsakh. I thought this would be one of the few cases when we would have exceptional consensus, not give ardent speeches. Deputies say there should be a standing committee on healthcare, not a standing committee on the issues of Artsakh. After the horror that took place on November 9, it’s clear to everyone that there needs to be a committee that will deal with the issues of Artsakh on a daily basis. After all, in the modern history of Armenia, we are in a situation where the person holding the highest position of the Republic of Armenia hasn’t visited the Republic of Artsakh since October 2020,” Vardevanyan stated.