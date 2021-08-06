Armenia man arrested for transferring young Ukrainian women to Athens

Yesterday the law-enforcement authorities of Donetsk (under the control of the authorities of Kyiv) reported the arrest of a foreigner who had organized the transfer of young Ukrainian women to provide intimate services, ukraina.ru reports, citing the Prosecutor General’s Office.
It turned out that the foreigner is a 38-year-old citizen of Armenia who gathered 20-30-year-old Ukrainian women from across the country.
The man was arrested with the accompaniment of students of Mariupol in Kyiv.
The Armenian man would supply the Ukrainian women to Athens where they would be generously paid by their clients. The man would promise extremely favorable conditions in this ‘business’ ($50 an hour, free selection of clients and an opportunity to go home at any moment).
Ukrainian law-enforcement authorities are currently dealing with the Armenian man’s case and have submitted a petition for his arrest.