298 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia per day

In Armenia, 298 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered per day, Armenian News - NEWS.am was informed about this by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of the republic.
The sanitary and epidemiological situation continues to deteriorate.
In total, on the morning of August 7, 231,923 coronavirus infected were registered in the country. In fact, 5,115 persons are currently being treated (their number increased by 75 per day). 221,043 people recovered (218 per day), 4,641 patients died (5 people per day).
Also, according to the authorities, “due to other diseases” 1,124 citizens with coronavirus died earlier. This brings the total number of deaths to 5,765.