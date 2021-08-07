News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 07
USD
492.62
EUR
581.73
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.62
EUR
581.73
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
298 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia per day
298 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia per day
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


In Armenia, 298 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered per day, Armenian News - NEWS.am was informed about this by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of the republic.

The sanitary and epidemiological situation continues to deteriorate.

In total, on the morning of August 7, 231,923 coronavirus infected were registered in the country. In fact, 5,115 persons are currently being treated (their number increased by 75 per day). 221,043 people recovered (218 per day), 4,641 patients died (5 people per day).

Also, according to the authorities, “due to other diseases” 1,124 citizens with coronavirus died earlier. This brings the total number of deaths to 5,765.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Eurasian Development Bank to allocate $ 3 million grant to Armenia to fight COVID-19
During the meeting on Friday, the government approved a proposal to sign an agreement...
 303 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia per day
The epidemiological situation continues to deteriorate in the country...
 329 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia per day
Another 2 citizens with coronavirus have died...
 Armenia Health Ministry expresses gratitude to France's Emmanuel Macron
The decision of the French government to donate...
 280 COVID-19 new cases reported in Armenia per day
4,808 people are currently being treated, 220,438 people recovered and 4,625 patients died...
 237 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia per day
A total of 4,681 people are now being treated...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos