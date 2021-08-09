Russia bans entry of certain UK citizens into country

Russia has imposed certain sanctions against a number of Brits involved in anti-Russian activities and has set a ban on their entry into the country, TASS reports.

“In response to the unfriendly actions of the authorities of Great Britain and based on the principle of reciprocity, Russia has decided to impose certain sanctions against the representatives of Great Britain who are involved in anti-Russian activities. They are prohibited from entering the territory of the Russian Federation,” the commentary of Deputy Director of the Press and Information Department at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Nikolay Lakhonin reads.

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs also stated that “there will be an adequate response to any unfriendly act”.