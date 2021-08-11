News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 11
USD
491.07
EUR
575.09
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.07
EUR
575.09
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenian Ombudsman, Head of UNFPA Armenia visit Syunik Province
Armenian Ombudsman, Head of UNFPA Armenia visit Syunik Province
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan and Head of the Office of the United Nations Population Fund in Armenia Tsovinar Harutyunyan today visited Syunik Province.

As reported on the Facebook page of the Human Rights Defender, the aim of the visit was to identify people’s issues in order to find joint solutions.

Tatoyan and Harutyunyan will also have meetings in Kapan town, as well as the villages of Kapan and Tegh municipalities. Mayor of Kapan Gevorg Parsyan is also participating in the visit to Kapan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
UN calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to show restraint again
The situation on the border has been...
 UN urges countries to redouble their efforts to protect planet
This week, a core group of smaller countries presented the UN with new…
 Iran FM addresses UN Secretary-General about West's breach of JCPOA
The book is titled “Letter to the...
 Escalation of tension on Armenia-Azerbaijan sparks UN's concerns
Haq added that the UN is following the reports on...
 Lavrov calls on refraining from taking any step that will destabilize situation in Cyprus
According to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs...
 US senators call on Biden to put pressure on Turkey’s Erdogan over Cyprus
In condemning Ankara’s continuing efforts to open the coastline of Varosha, Cyprus, in contravention of…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos