Armenian Ombudsman, Head of UNFPA Armenia visit Syunik Province

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan and Head of the Office of the United Nations Population Fund in Armenia Tsovinar Harutyunyan today visited Syunik Province.
As reported on the Facebook page of the Human Rights Defender, the aim of the visit was to identify people’s issues in order to find joint solutions.
Tatoyan and Harutyunyan will also have meetings in Kapan town, as well as the villages of Kapan and Tegh municipalities. Mayor of Kapan Gevorg Parsyan is also participating in the visit to Kapan.