UK rushing to fly its ambassador out of Afghanistan
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The UK Ambassador to Afghanistan will be flown out of the country by Monday evening amid fears that the Taliban might seize the airport soon, AP reported, citing British mass media.

Ambassador Laury Bristone and a small group of officials were transported to Kabul International Airport for security considerations in order to continue their mission. The Sunday Telegraph reported that the plans have been reconsidered.

Last week, the UK Ministry of Defense declared that it will send 600 British soldiers to Kabul to help evacuate nearly 3,000 UK citizens and 2,000 Afghans helping UK troops.

There are reports that a Royal Air Force Hercules plane carrying diplomats and civilians departed from the airport on Saturday.
