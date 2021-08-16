News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 16
USD
492.26
EUR
578.31
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.26
EUR
578.31
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Another quake rattles Armenia-Georgia border area
Another quake rattles Armenia-Georgia border area
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The seismological network of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia on Monday recorded a magnitude-4.5 earthquake at the Armenia-Georgia border zone, at 5:44am local time, 16 km northeast of Bavra village of Armenia, and 10 km beneath the surface, the MES reported.

The tremor measured magnitude 6 at the epicenter.

The seismic activity was felt in Armenia’s Shirak and Lori Provinces, with magnitude 4 to 5, and in Tavush Province, with magnitude 3 to 4 points.

As reported earlier, a magnitude-3.3 earthquake was recorded Sunday at 11:42pm local time, also at the Armenia-Georgia border zone.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Earthquake recorded in Armenia-Georgia border zone
The earthquake was felt in the...
 Quake hits 3 km northeast from Shorzha village of Armenia's Gegharkunik Province,
The force of the underground shock at...
 2.2-magnitude earthquake felt 4 km southeast from Spitak city of Armenia's Lori Province
The earthquake was felt in the cities of...
 911 motorcycles to serve on Yerevan streets
The motorbike emergency service rescue workers will respond to some domestic calls…
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hits Indonesia
The epicenter was 202 km southwest...
 Magnitude 5.9 quake shakes California
But no injuries or serious damage were immediately reported…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos