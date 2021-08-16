Another quake rattles Armenia-Georgia border area

YEREVAN. – The seismological network of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia on Monday recorded a magnitude-4.5 earthquake at the Armenia-Georgia border zone, at 5:44am local time, 16 km northeast of Bavra village of Armenia, and 10 km beneath the surface, the MES reported.
The tremor measured magnitude 6 at the epicenter.
The seismic activity was felt in Armenia’s Shirak and Lori Provinces, with magnitude 4 to 5, and in Tavush Province, with magnitude 3 to 4 points.
As reported earlier, a magnitude-3.3 earthquake was recorded Sunday at 11:42pm local time, also at the Armenia-Georgia border zone.