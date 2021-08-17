Russia Ambassador visits Armenian-Turkish border (PHOTOS)

While visiting Ararat Province of Armenia during his leave, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin also visited the border of Yeraskh and had a talk with Armenian and Russian border guards, as reported the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Armenia.
Kopirkin also visited one of the frontier posts and, with his family members, laid flowers at the tomb of border guard Aleksandr Koryakov, who died while performing his official duties during a battle with saboteurs having infiltrated from the territory of Turkey in 1948.