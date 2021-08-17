News
Tuesday
August 17
Russia Ambassador visits Armenian-Turkish border (PHOTOS)
Russia Ambassador visits Armenian-Turkish border (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

While visiting Ararat Province of Armenia during his leave, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin also visited the border of Yeraskh and had a talk with Armenian and Russian border guards, as reported the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Armenia.

Kopirkin also visited one of the frontier posts and, with his family members, laid flowers at the tomb of border guard Aleksandr Koryakov, who died while performing his official duties during a battle with saboteurs having infiltrated from the territory of Turkey in 1948.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
