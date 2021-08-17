News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 18
USD
492.14
EUR
579.3
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.14
EUR
579.3
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Event commemorating Armenian and Russian veterans of 1827 Battle of Oshakan was held
Event commemorating Armenian and Russian veterans of 1827 Battle of Oshakan was held
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Today a solemn event dedicated to the heroes of the Battle of Oshakan that took place on August 17, 1827, was held in front of the monument to the Armenian and Russian veterans of the 1826-28 Russo-Persian War and was attended by Head of the General Department of Military Preparedness-Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia Andranik Makaryan, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Artur Martirosyan, Chargé d’affaires of Russia in Armenia Alexey Sinegubov, as well as high-ranking officers and diplomats, as reported the Armenian Ministry of Defense.

The attendees laid flowers at the monument which symbolizes not only the Battle of Oshakan, but also the centuries-old friendship of the two fraternal peoples.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Russia Ambassador visits Armenian-Turkish border (PHOTOS)
Kopirkin also visited one of the...
 Russia ambassador to Armenia visits border with Turkey (PHOTOS)
Kopirkin and his family continue to get familiarized with the sights of Armenia during his vacation…
 Armenia defense minister visits Patriot Park in Russia
Karapetyan was introduced to...
 Russia MOD gifts Armenian counterpart a dagger, says "we can consider process of supplying armament to Armenia launched"
“At the end of the meeting with...
 Armenian MOD to Russian counterpart: Armenia will not tolerate occupation of its border regions
Expressing gratitude to his counterpart for the...
 Issues related to situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border discussed during Armenia-Russia talks
“During the Armenian-Russian talks held in...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos