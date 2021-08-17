Event commemorating Armenian and Russian veterans of 1827 Battle of Oshakan was held

Today a solemn event dedicated to the heroes of the Battle of Oshakan that took place on August 17, 1827, was held in front of the monument to the Armenian and Russian veterans of the 1826-28 Russo-Persian War and was attended by Head of the General Department of Military Preparedness-Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia Andranik Makaryan, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Artur Martirosyan, Chargé d’affaires of Russia in Armenia Alexey Sinegubov, as well as high-ranking officers and diplomats, as reported the Armenian Ministry of Defense.
The attendees laid flowers at the monument which symbolizes not only the Battle of Oshakan, but also the centuries-old friendship of the two fraternal peoples.