Newspaper: There is new instruction on criminal case against Armenia army General Staff ex-chief

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: There is a new instruction in the case of Movses Hakobyan. The political authorities were not satisfied with restricting the criminal case of former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Movses Hakobyan in the judicial information system.

There is already an instruction to hold the [respective] court session behind closed doors. It should be reminded that the NSS [(National Security Service)] had initiated a criminal case against Movses Hakobyan, the former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the RA MOD, on the fact of publishing a state secret, as he had made a number of scandalous revelations about the course of the [44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war [last fall]. The case was assigned to Judge Vache Margaryan, who had refused to examine it, noting that he was Movses Hakobyan's soldier and was encouraged by him, as a result of which the case has been assigned to Judge Manvel Shahverdyan, who was instructed to hold the hearing behind closed doors, as that's how it should be.

Judging by the situation, the authorities are afraid that Movses Hakobyan will present in court such facts regarding the war, the publicizing of which will create an awkward situation. So the best way to resolve the situation is to shut the judicial information system and hold the criminal hearing behind closed doors, although, let us remind: Hakobyan had spoken publicly about everything during his press conference.