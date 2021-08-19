Karabakh FM: Azerbaijan is attempting to rewrite history of Shushi

The Azerbaijani state pursues a policy of cultural genocide in the occupied territories of the Artsakh Republic. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), David Babayan, stated this, commenting—at the request of Armenian News-NEWS.am—on Azerbaijan's plan to "restore the Shushi fortress, return it to its original form."

"This is manifested in all areas, but especially in Shushi [city]. This is due to a number of factors. Shushi cannot be isolated, it is always in the center of attention of both the Armenian side and—to some extent—the international circles. Therefore, Azerbaijanis cannot destroy Armenian monuments with impunity.

An open policy is conducted towards complete destruction of Armenian heritage, both architectural and cultural monuments, as well as just graves in more remote areas out of sight.

What is happening in Shushi is in fact a challenge to the international community, in the sense that a brazen rewriting of history is taking place. Shushi was founded by Armenian meliks as a possible capital of an independent Armenian state; this is a well-known fact. (…).

The [Shushi] fortress was built by Armenians, later it was partially rebuilt. The architectural reinforcement style typical of Eastern Armenia in general has been preserved during the reconstruction.

(…). We have now become the eyewitness to another attempt at fraud and cultural genocide [by Azerbaijan]. It cannot be ruled out that the inscription ‘Azerbaijan’ appear on its walls as ‘evidence’ of the origin of the [Shushi] fortress, although Azerbaijan appeared much later.

(…) new ‘great discoveries’ of ancient ‘Azerbaijani monuments’ await us soon.

All of these are links in a chain: cultural terrorism against the Armenian cultural and historical heritage of Armenian lands. Azerbaijan itself does not hide it. (…). [Azerbaijani President Ilham] Aliyev is personally falsifying [history], making territorial demands [from Armenians], in response to the silence of international organizations that are called to respond.

It is necessary to take what is happening very seriously, but without panic, clearly understanding who we are dealing with,” the Artsakh FM added, in particular.