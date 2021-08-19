Armenia government transfers about $1,163,600 to National Security Service

By the decision of the government, 570,978,557 (approx. US$1,163,600) drams have been transferred to the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia.
The government adopted this decision at Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.
It was included in the package of unreported matters.
The reasoning of this decision states that as a result of the 44-day of hostilities last fall, the relevant military unit of the NSS border troops was deployed in the southern borders of Armenia, as a result of which a number of important problems arose.
Accordingly, there was a need to provide food, shelter, and other minimum conditions for the newly recruited servicemen of these troops.
In addition, there was a need to carry out some work on the relevant section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact, which will strengthen border control.
The fact that some unforeseen financial expenses arose, which could not have been foreseen during the preparation of the NSS request from the 2021 state budget, was also taken into account.
The NSS expects that if this funding is allocated, the tasks set before the service will be fulfilled more effectively.