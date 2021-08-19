Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker receives China Ambassador

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ishkhan Saghatelyan today met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Armenia Fahn Yong.

Welcoming the guest to the National Assembly of Armenia, Saghatelyan noted that Armenia considers China a friendly country. “During the last 30 years, more than 40 agreements, more than one memoranda have been signed between Armenia and China, which serves as a good opportunity for cooperation between the two countries.”

Congratulating Saghatelyan on being elected Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ambassador Yong stated that Armenia and China have diplomatic ties and expressed certainty that those ties will continue for a long time. “There is more than 1000-year history of cooperation between our two countries, and the archaeological excavations serve as evidence of this,” the Ambassador said.

During the meeting, the issue of security and stability in the region was highlighted.

“The issue of security is the greatest problem in our country, the enemy has penetrated into the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia in two directions. The passive stance of the international community towards the actions of Azerbaijan is surprising for us,” the Deputy Speaker stressed.

The Ambassador mentioned that the position of China regarding the issue is the same: the problems should be solved through peaceful means – through negotiations and dialogues. “We support the maintenance of territorial integrity. Security and peace will be at risk in this region without stability,” he said.

According to the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Armenia has appreciated the balanced position of China on the issue. “Peace and stability in the region should not be at the expense of territorial integrity. Certainly, we are in favor of stability, peace and the solution to the issues through negotiation. Unfortunately, the opposite side thinks differently,” Saghatelyan said.

The interlocutors also touched upon the agenda of bilateral relations and the issues regarding further expansion of those relations.