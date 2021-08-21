Massive brawl between Armenians and Uzbeks takes place in Moscow, citizens arrested

Nearly 20 citizens of Armenia and Uzbekistan, who migrated to Russia and work as construction workers, were arrested after a massive brawl that took place in northeast Moscow, as reported by REN TV.
The brawl took place at the construction site (near Nekrasovka metro station) on Friday evening.
REN TV also reported that law-enforcement officers have apprehended seven citizens of Uzbekistan and two citizens of Armenia until the circumstances are clarified. It is stated that the police conducted inspections and are clarifying the reasons and circumstances behind the brawl.