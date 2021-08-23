News
UN evacuates another 120 personnel, others from Afghanistan
UN evacuates another 120 personnel, others from Afghanistan
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The United Nations in Afghanistan flew 120 people from Kabul to Kazakhstan's Almaty in view of the "security and other constraints," the second such flight in the past week, the spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said, The Indian Express reported.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the Secretary-General, said in a note to correspondents on Sunday that the 120 persons included UN personnel and members of several non-governmental organisations that serve as implementing partners of the UN in Afghanistan.

The UN in Afghanistan flew the people from Kabul to Almaty on August 22, just days after the UN moved about 100 of its personnel from Afghanistan to Kazakhstan in view of the "security and other constraints" in Kabul, he said.
