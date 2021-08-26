News
Head of ‘Armenia” Faction in parliament: Country’s blockade now will lead to deep blockade
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The program of the government wants to create the impression that nothing has happened in the previous three years, the borders of our state have not been changed, an entire generation has not died. The head of the opposition "Armenia" Faction—and former defense minister—Seyran Ohanyan stated this during Thursday’s National Assembly (NA) debates on the program of the new government.

"The government's program does not fully correspond to the state's problems. Especially this mismatch of risks, dangers, and programs’ content is the main and major drawback. There is no clear assessment of the military-political situation. The fragility and risks of the security environment, Turkey's entry into the South Caucasus did not compel to make a strategic defense review and have a reform plan for the armed forces. For example, reducing the term of [military] service is untimely and a populist step," he said.

According to Ohanyan, the new government’s proposed program does not correspond to the growing uncertainties facing Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

"We reject the psychology of the loser, entering into the illusion of untimely and unfounded peace with Azerbaijan. At the moment, the blockade of Armenia will lead to a deep blockade for Artsakh and Armenia," Ohanyan emphasized.

According to him, the criticism voiced by the Armenian authorities that the opposition is not constructive towards the government's program is groundless.

"I believe [that] during the formation of the NA bodies, even during those discussions, we force debates, make sectoral comparisons, criticize, present the shortcomings of the documents, make proposals. Whether it will be accepted or not is your business. But at the same time, there was no speeches of self-criticism and a clear assessment of the situation also in the speeches of the political majority," the head of the "Armenia" Faction added.
