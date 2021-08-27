Mayor of Armenia’s Kapan: Talks on reopening of Kapan-Goris motorway sections closed by Azeris not resumed yet

The trilateral talks on [re]opening the Kapan-Goris motorway sections closed off by the Azerbaijanis have not resumed yet today; it is planned to resume during the day. Gevorg Parsyan, Mayor of Kapan, Armenia, on Friday told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The villages of Vorotan, Shurnukh, and Bardzravan have been under a blockade as a result of the Azerbaijanis’ closure of two sections of the Kapan-Goris interstate motorway in Syunik Province.
"There are roads connecting the villages, but they are in a very bad condition. The problem is that the M2 road is closed, which causes very serious problems, not only for Syunik, but also for the Republic of Armenia, as the connection with Iran is being cut off," Parsyan added.
As reported earlier, the Azerbaijani soldiers have blocked the Shurnukh-Karmrakar section of the Goris-Kapan motorway as of 11pm Wednesday, and they refuse to reopen it. About four dozen cars on this road section were evacuated Wednesday night.
And the Office of the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia reported that at around 12:20pm on Thursday, the Azerbaijani servicemen had closed off as well the road leading from Goris city to Vorotan village.
Thursday's trilateral—Armenian-Russian-Azerbaijani—respective talks ended in the evening, but to no avail. The Azerbaijani side keeps these road sections closed.