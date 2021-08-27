Armenia defense minister, CSTO Joint Staff deputy chief discuss improvement of mechanisms for collective forces’ use

YEREVAN. – Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan on Friday received a delegation, led by First Deputy Head Hasan Kaloev of the CSTO Joint Staff, which is on a working visit to Armenia.
As Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Armenian Defense Ministry's press service, during the meeting the defense minister presented the security environment around Armenia.
Kaloev, for his part, reported to the Armenian defense minister on the issues of planning the joint operative deployment of the CSTO collective rapid reaction forces.
Opinions were exchanged on decision-making within the CSTO, and the improvement of mechanisms for the use of collective forces.
Within the framework of his visit, the First Deputy Head the CSTO Joint Staff also got acquainted with the issues related to the combat-readiness of the Armenian units included in the CSTO collective rapid reaction forces.