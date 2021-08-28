News
Armenia, Russia FMs to meet in Moscow on August 31
Armenia, Russia FMs to meet in Moscow on August 31
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

MOSCOW. – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who will pay a working visit to Russia, will meet in Moscow on August 31, according to the official website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the Foreign Ministers plan to discuss further steps for the development of the Armenian-Russian alliance in all spheres, in general integration associations such as the CIS, CSTO and EEU, as well as in the UN, OSCE, and other international organizations.

"The progress of the implementation of the agreements reached on Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, including humanitarian issues, and the blocking of economic and transport ties in the South Caucasus will be discussed," also reads the statement.
