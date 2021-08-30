Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan soldiers deliberately set fires near Sotk, Kut villages.

As of 11am, Azerbaijani servicemen deliberately set fire—from nearby their tents—in the vicinity the villages of Sotk and Kut. This is stated in a statement issued Sunday by the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Armenia (RA), Arman Tatoyan.

“During the day, the fires in the direction of Sotk village of RA Gegharkunik Province were extinguished, whereas the fires in the vicinity of Kut were not extinguished and spread due to weather conditions. Published photos show the current state of affairs.

I especially mention that in these places there are grasslands and meadows of the residents of the communities, and they are simply destroyed by fires. Also taking into account that the Azerbaijani armed forces have invaded and are located in the immediate vicinity of the villages in the sovereign territory of the RA, the fires pose a real threat also to the civilian population of the villages.

The inspections of the residents' alarms prove that these subversive criminal acts against the RA civilian population are committed intentionally.

First of all, the Azerbaijani servicemen are well aware that they are located in pastures and grasslands, as well as arable lands belonging to civilians, and that people cannot even use the areas adjacent to the Azerbaijani positions, as even when people approach those places, they [i.e, the Azerbaijani soldiers] fire shots.

In addition, the Azerbaijani servicemen realize that the current weather conditions are such that the fire will spread rapidly and will destroy areas belonging to people, depriving [them] of a source of livelihood. And then they realize also that the residents will also see these fires, and they are obviously doing this to intimidate the civilian population.

I had noted yesterday that the departure of the Azerbaijani armed forces from the roads between the RA villages and communities has no alternative to guarantee the rights of the RA border residents, the peaceful and secure life of the people.

Recent Azerbaijani actions—including facts of shootings, in Syunik, Gegharkunik, and Ararat [Province]—show that they are becoming more and more dangerous to civilians, are directly intentional, have become targeted, and that human rights abuses are widespread.

This regular report of the RA Human Rights Defender will be officially sent to the international structures, as well as to the RA state bodies and the RA civil society organizations on Monday, August 30, with relevant proposals or requirements,” Tatoyan added.