Armenia FM: No negotiations on peace agreement with Azerbaijan underway

At present, no negotiations on a peace agreement with Azerbaijan are underway. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated this at Tuesday’s joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow.
In fact, the Armenian FM did not give a direct answer to the question about the possibility of recognizing the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
"Instead of the Azerbaijani authorities, I would focus on the implementation of the agreements already reached in the framework of the trilateral statements of November 9 last year and January 11 this year. No negotiations on a peace agreement are underway at this phase. If they ever start, some of them shall definitely be related to the status of Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)]—based on the principles enshrined by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs," Mirzoyan said.
In response to the same question, Russian FM Lavrov said that this question was not for him to respond, so he will refrain from commenting on it.
At the same time, however, he stressed that Russia would welcome any step that would contribute to the settlement of disputes and the establishment of mutual understanding.