Artsakh to mark Independence Day anniversary for first time without Armenia top leadership attendance
Artsakh to mark Independence Day anniversary for first time without Armenia top leadership attendance
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society


After the 44-day war last fall, Armenia, the guarantor of the security of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), will for the first time not participate in the Artsakh Independence Day anniversary events Thursday at the level of its top leadership. Moreover, we are talking about the 30th anniversary of Artsakh independence.

The new speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, has sent a delegation to the Artsakh capital Stepanakert this year.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has decided to go on a four-day vacation, from which he will return on Friday—the day after the anniversary of Artsakh's independence.

Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian is also on vacation these days. The President’s Office told Armenian News- NEWS.am that Sarkissian will issue a message on the Artsakh Independence Day anniversary.

The speaker of the Artsakh NA, Artur Tovmasyan, has invited the leaders and members of the three factions of Armenia’s parliament to Artsakh to attend the special sitting of the Artsakh legislature to be held Wednesday.

Artsakh MP Metakse Hakobyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that these lawmakers had just accepted this invitation, and if there were no invitation, they would not have visited Artsakh on their own initiative.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
