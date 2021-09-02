UN: humanitarian catastrophe looms for Afghanistan

Ramiz Alakbarov, the coordinator of the UN's humanitarian assistance to Afghans, spoke about the critical shortage of food and medicine, according to the organization's website.

Afghanistan is on the brink of a humanitarian disaster. Despite the fact that the UN and partners continue to do everything possible to avoid it, they cannot do it without strong and generous international support, Alakbarov said.

He noted that there is an acute food shortage in the country - more than half of Afghans do not know in the morning if they will be able to eat today.

The airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul is closed, but according to a UN representative, the organization and its partners are finding other ways to deliver humanitarian aid. Thus, cargo is delivered by road from Pakistan, and recently the first plane with 37.5 tons of medicines arrived in Mazar-i-Sharif, the fourth largest city in Afghanistan.

They are designed for 200,000 people and will be delivered to 20 hospitals. 600 tons of food were delivered to the country. It is especially necessary for children, half of whom will soon be on the verge of exhaustion, Alakbarov said.