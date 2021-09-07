Expert reports significant growth of wine exports from Armenia, reduction of portion in Russian market

Compared to last year, Armenia is seeing significant growth of wine exports, and this is great. We see positive trends. This is what President of the National Wine Center of Armenia Avag Harutyunyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
According to him, there is at least 35% growth of exports, and this indicator may go up to 45-50% by the end of this year. Simultaneously, the growth of production of brandy and wine comprises 15-40%.
Harutyunyan explained that the portion of exports to Russia has been gradually declining over the past 20 years. In the case of wine, the portion of exports to the Russian market has gone down from 90% to 65%, and in the case of brandy — from 98% to 90%.
“There are also exports to European, American and Chinese markets,” the expert added.