EU disapproves of interim Taliban government in Afghanistan

The European Union has expressed disapproval of the interim Taliban government in Afghanistan, saying the Taliban have failed to keep their promise to include women and other religious groups, Reuters reported.
This is not an inclusive and representative formation in terms of the rich ethnic and religious diversity of Afghanistan that we hoped to see and that the Taliban have promised a lot in recent weeks, said Peter Stano, spokesman for the EU Foreign Office.
This inclusiveness and representation is expected in the composition of the future transitional government and as a result of negotiations, he said.
A senior EU official also expressed caution about the interim Taliban government, which includes people subject to United Nations sanctions and wanted by the United States.
The European Union stands ready to continue offering humanitarian assistance, said European Commission Vice President Maros Sefkovic, adding, however, that long-term donor revenues depend on Taliban compliance with fundamental freedoms.