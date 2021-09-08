News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 08
USD
493.66
EUR
583.21
RUB
6.72
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.66
EUR
583.21
RUB
6.72
Show news feed
EU disapproves of interim Taliban government in Afghanistan
EU disapproves of interim Taliban government in Afghanistan
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The European Union has expressed disapproval of the interim Taliban government in Afghanistan, saying the Taliban have failed to keep their promise to include women and other religious groups, Reuters reported.

This is not an inclusive and representative formation in terms of the rich ethnic and religious diversity of Afghanistan that we hoped to see and that the Taliban have promised a lot in recent weeks, said Peter Stano, spokesman for the EU Foreign Office.

This inclusiveness and representation is expected in the composition of the future transitional government and as a result of negotiations, he said.

A senior EU official also expressed caution about the interim Taliban government, which includes people subject to United Nations sanctions and wanted by the United States.

The European Union stands ready to continue offering humanitarian assistance, said European Commission Vice President Maros Sefkovic, adding, however, that long-term donor revenues depend on Taliban compliance with fundamental freedoms.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ambassador to Armenia justice minister: EU to continue to provide large-scale assistance for judicial-legal reforms
Ambassador Wiktorin congratulated Andreasyan on being...
 EU assists Armenia enterprises engaged in dried-fruit production, export (PHOTOS)
Along the lines of the "Eastern Partnership: Ready to Trade,” an EU4Business initiative…
 EU to increase humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to € 200 million
On Saturday, von der Leyen said that the EU will significantly expand the amount of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan…
 EU says it won't recognize Taliban
Ursula von der Leyen said she...
 EU says Turkey will "play a very important role" in dealing with wave of Afghans fleeing country
Ever since the United States announced its...
 European Parliament President: EU must receive Afghan refugees
Yesterday the Taliban declared that...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos