Armenia President expresses condolences to Russia President

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a telegram of condolence to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin over the tragic death of Minister for Civil Defense, Emergency Situations and Elimination of Consequences of Disasters of the Russian Federation Yevgeny Zinichev, the press service of the President of Armenia reports.
“Accept my deep condolences over the tragic death of Minister for Civil Defense, Emergency Situations and Elimination of Consequences of Disasters of the Russian Federation Yevgeny Zinichev, who provided his dedicated service to the people and homeland and died while performing his official duties,” the condolence telegram reads.