News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 09
USD
493.17
EUR
583.52
RUB
6.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.17
EUR
583.52
RUB
6.75
Show news feed
Armenia President expresses condolences to Russia President
Armenia President expresses condolences to Russia President
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a telegram of condolence to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin over the tragic death of Minister for Civil Defense, Emergency Situations and Elimination of Consequences of Disasters of the Russian Federation Yevgeny Zinichev, the press service of the President of Armenia reports.

“Accept my deep condolences over the tragic death of Minister for Civil Defense, Emergency Situations and Elimination of Consequences of Disasters of the Russian Federation Yevgeny Zinichev, who provided his dedicated service to the people and homeland and died while performing his official duties,” the condolence telegram reads.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia’s Pashinyan condoles with Russia’s Putin
On the tragic death of the Russian minister of emergency situations…
 Hurricane Ida death toll rises to 82 in US
Another four people died in the Southeast, while 52 others were killed in the Northeast after Ida's remnants brought tornadoes and severe flooding to the area last week…
Russian emergency situations minister dies with famous film director whom he was trying to save
According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations...
 Karabakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan fired at Armenian peaceful settlements
The house of a resident of Taghavard village was damaged…
 Brutal murder in Yerevan
Man, 84, is suspected of killing his wife by electrocuting her with power cables…
 17 people killed after indiscriminate shots fired in Kabul
And 41 others were injured...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos