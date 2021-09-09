Russian MFA: Moscow closely following peace treaty talks in Yerevan and Baku

Moscow is closely following the discussions on the conclusion of a peace treaty and the solution to the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh’s status in Yerevan and Baku, said Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova.
“Unfortunately, there are still principled disagreements between the sides over political issues, and this is exactly why we consider the unwavering implementation of all the provisions stated in the trilateral high-level statements of 9 November 2020 and 11 January 2021 primary. Of course, this first and foremost concerns maintenance of the ceasefire regime, solutions to complex humanitarian issues, as well as the lifting of blockade of economic and transport ties in the region. We hope these actions will help create conditions to achieve normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and a final political settlement,” Zakharova stated.