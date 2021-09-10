Fallen solders’ families hold flash mob against Armenia Independence Day anniversary celebration event

After the government’s decision to mark the Independence Day anniversary of Armenia at Republic Square in the capital Yerevan with a "large-scale and colorful" celebration, the relatives of the servicemen who have fallen in the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last fall went on Facebook, condemned the holding of this celebration, and demanded that it be cancelled.

These families agree that life goes on, but we must respect the people who lost their relatives in the aforesaid war, and therefore refrain from holding such state-level events for at least a year.

But despite all this uproar and the aforesaid demand by the families of these fallen soldiers, there is still no signal coming from the government toward changing its decision in this regard.