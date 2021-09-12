France FM leaves for Qatar to discuss further evacuation of French citizens from Afghanistan

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has left for Qatar to discuss with representatives of the country’s leadership the organizing of flights to evacuate more citizens of France who are still in Afghanistan, AFP reports, citing the statement of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The foreign minister also discussed various issues within the scope of cooperation between Paris and Doha, and for regional stability and security, issues related to coordination and joint mobilization of both countries in the context of the decisions adopted during the conference in Baghdad on August 28.