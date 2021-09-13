Armenia Deputy PM receives Co-Chairs of Armenian-Ukrainian Intergovernmental Commission

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan today received the Co-Chairs of the Armenian-Ukrainian Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, including Minister of Social Policies of Ukraine Marina Lazebna, who is in Armenia to attend the Commission’s 8th session, and Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan, who is the Co-Chair of the Armenian side.
At the outset, the Deputy Prime Minister attached importance to the organizing of the session and stated that Armenia and Ukraine have great potential for development of trade and economic relations, for the use of which the Government of Armenia is ready to work with its colleagues of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian social policies minister expressed gratitude for the reception and presented the main issues included in the agenda for the Commission’s session, emphasizing that the bilateral cooperation will be improved through the work that will be done after the session.
During the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister also attached importance to the intensification of contacts between business circles and presentation of the advantages of the Armenian market to Ukrainian businesses.
The parties touched upon the peculiarities of the social protection policies in both countries and attached importance to exchange of experience in this sector.