About 50 soldiers and police officers killed after attacks in Myanmar

Fifty soldiers and police officers were killed after two attacks of civil resistance forces in the Chin State of Maguey in Myanmar this past weekend, The Irrawaddy reports.
Two hundred representatives of civil resistance forces attacked the military checkpoint of one of the villages of Chin State, but retreated, after which 400 people attached the post again. During the shootings, 12 soldiers were killed, eight civil resistance fighters were injured. After seizing firearms and armament, the attackers burned the combat position.
During an attack on a police checkpoint in Maguey, five police officers were killed, three civil resistance fighters were injured, and another 30 police officers who had been sent to help, were killed after an ambush attack.