Google fines $ 177 million by South Korea's antitrust regulator

The South Korean antitrust regulator has fined Google $ 176.8 million for alleged abuse of dominance in the mobile operating systems and applications market, Yonhap reported.
According to the regulator, Google is discouraging local smartphone manufacturers such as Samsung Electronics Co. from using their own operating systems, which hinders innovation in the creation of new operating systems for smartphones.
In addition to the fine, the regulator ordered Google to eliminate the shortcomings, including making corrections to the agreement with smartphone manufacturers. These measures are expected to help pave the way for a resurgence of competition in the mobile OS and app markets.