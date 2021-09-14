Biden: You either keep Gavin Newsom as your governor or you'll get Donald Trump

US President Joe Biden spoke in Long Beach at a rally in support of Democrat Gavin Newsom, who is facing resignation as governor of California, Politico reported.
“The eyes of the nation are on California because the decision you’re about to make isn’t just going to have a huge impact on California, it’s going to reverberate around the nation,” Biden said.
"You either keep Gavin Newsom as your governor or you'll get Donald Trump," Biden added, saying that repudiating the recall would ensure "Trump's dark, destructive, divisive politics never finds a place in California."