National Archives of Armenia and Iran to sign memorandum within scope of cooperation

Director of the National Archives of Armenia Grigor Arshakyan today received Advisor of the Cultural Center of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Soyyed Hosein Tabatabay and Vice-Rector of the Research Unit of the Cultural Heritage Academy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Morteza Rezvanfar.
The interlocutors attached importance for the need for deeper cooperation between the two friendly peoples, particularly in terms of mutual recognition of historical-cultural heritage and exchange of archival data.
Tabatabay noted that next year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Armenian-Iranian diplomatic relations which serves as a good opportunity to organize a joint exhibition of archival materials devoted to the heritages of both countries in Iran and Armenia. The Iranian side underscored its interest in archival documents devoted to Iran in the areas of architecture and other sectors and offered the Armenian side to use Iran’s archives.
Director of the National Archives of Armenia Grigor Arshakyan stated that both countries have had centuries-old historical-cultural and friendly relations and informed the delegates that, among other documents, the Arab-language edict of Shah Abbas of 1607 is kept in the National Archives of Armenia and is related to the granting of land privileges to the Armenian meliks (princes) of Kashatagh, and with this, expressed willingness to provide the opportunity to become familiar with the sample.
The Iranian delegates and the administration of the National Archives of Armenia reached an agreement on deepening cooperation between the two countries in the archives sector and, in this sector, signing a joint memorandum.