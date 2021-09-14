News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 14
USD
490.19
EUR
579.16
RUB
6.72
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.19
EUR
579.16
RUB
6.72
Show news feed
National Archives of Armenia and Iran to sign memorandum within scope of cooperation
National Archives of Armenia and Iran to sign memorandum within scope of cooperation
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Society

Director of the National Archives of Armenia Grigor Arshakyan today received Advisor of the Cultural Center of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Soyyed Hosein Tabatabay and Vice-Rector of the Research Unit of the Cultural Heritage Academy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Morteza Rezvanfar.

The interlocutors attached importance for the need for deeper cooperation between the two friendly peoples, particularly in terms of mutual recognition of historical-cultural heritage and exchange of archival data.

Tabatabay noted that next year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Armenian-Iranian diplomatic relations which serves as a good opportunity to organize a joint exhibition of archival materials devoted to the heritages of both countries in Iran and Armenia. The Iranian side underscored its interest in archival documents devoted to Iran in the areas of architecture and other sectors and offered the Armenian side to use Iran’s archives.

Director of the National Archives of Armenia Grigor Arshakyan stated that both countries have had centuries-old historical-cultural and friendly relations and informed the delegates that, among other documents, the Arab-language edict of Shah Abbas of 1607 is kept in the National Archives of Armenia and is related to the granting of land privileges to the Armenian meliks (princes) of Kashatagh, and with this, expressed willingness to provide the opportunity to become familiar with the sample.

The Iranian delegates and the administration of the National Archives of Armenia reached an agreement on deepening cooperation between the two countries in the archives sector and, in this sector, signing a joint memorandum.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian FM briefs his Iranian counterpart on consequences of Azerbaijan's illegal invasion
The parties discussed in detail effective cooperation between the two countries at bilateral and multilateral platforms…
 Nikol Pashinyan and Ebrahim Raisi discuss issues of bilateral cooperation
The leaders of the Republic of Armenia and Iran also touched upon the possibilities of developing cooperation in the energy sector...
 Nikol Pashinyan arrives on a working visit to Iran
Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Iran on a working visit to participate in the official inauguration ceremony...
 Armenia premier to pay working visit to Iran, to meet with President-elect
As reported the press office of the...
 Armenia MOD: Iran Ambassador visits Gegharkunik Province
Ambassador Zohouri expressed concern about...
 Armenia, Iran customs officers meet at Meghri border checkpoint
The recent overcrowding at the border was discussed, in particular…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos