Armenia opposition MP slams parliamentary committee chairman's statement

Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Aghajanyan today told reporters that the Azerbaijani police checkpoint placed in the territory of Armenia is located in the territory of Soviet Azerbaijan. This is what secretary of the opposition “With Honor” faction of the National Assembly Hayk Mamijanyan said during today’s parliamentary session.

Mamijanyan asked the authorities how the country is going to get out of the situation created as a result of such statements by representatives of the authorities, especially since such statements are many in number.

“I simply don’t understand how all of us, as a country, are going to get out of the situation caused by such statements. Perhaps there will come a time when you will say that the captives are in the territory of Soviet Azerbaijan,” Mamijanyan declared.